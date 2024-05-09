Rangers put reliever Josh Sborz on IL for the 2nd time this year with right rotator cuff strain

Texas Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz walks off the field with an injury during the sixth inning in the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season on Thursday because of a right rotator cuff strain.

Sborz faced only two batters when pitching in the second game of the Rangers' doubleheader at Oakland on Wednesday. His velocity was down when he issued a four-pitch walk, then had a 3-1 count on the second batter when he got checked by an athletic trainer and left the game.

The right-hander missed 17 games from April 7-25 because of the same shoulder issue, and the earliest he could return from this IL stint is May 24. He is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA over 5 1/3 innings over seven relief appearances this season.

Sborz got a seven-out save for the Rangers in their World Series-clinching Game 5 victory at Arizona last fall.

There was no immediate corresponding move since Texas didn't have a game Thursday. A player will be added to its 26-man active roster before the opener of a three-game series at Colorado on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb