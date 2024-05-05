Rangers play the Royals after Lowe's 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (18-16, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-14, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 2.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -129, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals after Nate Lowe had four hits against the Royals on Saturday.

Kansas City has a 13-6 record in home games and a 20-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Texas is 18-16 overall and 8-7 in road games. The Rangers are 15-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 11-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Evan Carter has six doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 10-for-31 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.