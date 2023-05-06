Rangers part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant after first-round playoff exit
The New York Rangers are making a change after a brutal first-round exit in the NHL playoffs.
The team announced Saturday it had mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant.
Two weeks ago, Gallant and the Rangers appeared on track to reach the second round for a second straight year when they took a 2-0 lead over the New Jersey Devils. The Devils responded with three straight wins, then pulled out the series victory with a dominant 4-0 win in Game 7.
Gallant finishes his Rangers career after two seasons with a combined 99-46-19 record. The 59-year-old previously held the same position with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets.