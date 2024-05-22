Rangers look to break road skid, face the Phillies

Texas Rangers (24-25, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (35-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-0); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -139, Rangers +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Philadelphia Phillies looking to end a four-game road skid.

Philadelphia has gone 20-8 at home and 35-14 overall. The Phillies have gone 26-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 24-25 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The Rangers have an 11-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has a .333 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 19 doubles, a triple and five home runs. J.T. Realmuto is 17-for-45 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has three doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 8-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .200 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (groin), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (forearm), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.