Rangers-Hurricanes playoff tickets at PNC Arena being restricted to fans from North Carolina area

It's deja vu for Rangers fans who are interested in traveling down to Raleigh, NC to see their team take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Just like in 2022, when the Blueshirts won the series in seven games, fans from outside of the North Carolina area are not allowed to purchase tickets to the games at PNC Arena on the Hurricanes website. Upon finalizing their purchase of tickets, fans are met with this disclaimer:

PNC Arena is located in Raleigh, NC. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and southern parts of Virginia. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside North Carolina, South Carolina and southern Virginia will be canceled without notice and refunds given.

The Hurricanes are scheduled to host Games 3, 4, and 6 (if necessary) of the series.

As of Wednesday night, there are still plenty of tickets available for all potential games at PNC Arena on the Hurricanes' website. The cheapest available ticket was $139 and there were a handful for under $150.

Meanwhile, Rangers fans have purchased all available tickets on the team website for potential games and the only tickets available are for expensive resale prices (lowest at $473.55 for section 419). The Rangers' website does not have restrictions when going to purchase tickets.

The dates and times for the second round series have not been announced yet. However, for interested Rangers fans, it appears that you can buy tickets for games at PNC Arena through the secondary market on sites like StubHub and SeatGeek (with some as low as $126).

This is the third time the two teams have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Rangers winning in 2022 and the Hurricanes sweeping New York in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers in 2020. The Rangers won the season series this year, going 2-1-0 against the Hurricanes in the regular season. So It shouldn't be a surprise if this playoff series goes all seven games again.