Rangers 'hungry' for trophies - Sima

Abdallah Sima insists there's a winning mentality in the Rangers dressing room despite their recent drop in form.

The Brighton loanee's return from injury has coincided with stumbling showings from Philippe Clement's side, who now trail Celtic by three points in the Premiership.

But after lifting the League Cup earlier in the campaign, Sima is determined to progress in the Scottish Cup when they take on Hearts on Sunday.

“It’s disappointing to lose five points," the 22-year-old said. "We wanted to win our last two games but we knew this was going to be really tough for us.

"We really feel disappointment about the last two games. We need to stay focused now. That’s the most important thing right now.

“For me it’s easy to be part of this team. I am a massive winner. I absolutely love to win every game and I think the desire in this team. That’s why I like to be here.

"We want to win every game and at times that’s going to be hard, that’s for sure.

“We have no choice now. If we are to win the last two trophies we have to win every game now. We have to focus on ourselves and work hard and be hungry to win. We need that for the last games.”