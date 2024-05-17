Rangers' full playoff schedule for Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 NHL postseason

After the Rangers finished off the Carolina Hurricanes in six games on Thursday night, they will have a few days off as they await the winner of the series between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins to see who they will play in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here are the dates and times:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 22 at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 24 at MSG, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 26 at Boston/Florida, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 at Boston/Florida, 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 30 at MSG, 8 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, June 1 at Boston/Florida, 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3 at MSG, 8 p.m.

New York faced the Panthers three times during the regular season, winning just once.

Their first matchup was a 4-3 Florida win on Dec. 29, 2023. The Panthers would win again, 4-2, on March 4 before the Blueshirts salvaged the series with a 4-3 shootout victory on March 23.

The Rangers swept their three-game set against the Bruins this year.

Back in November, the Blueshirts scored a 7-4 win in the lone game played at MSG between the two teams. Vincent Trocheck scored twice and got the overtime winner for a 2-1 victory in the second matchup in December and New York overturned a first-period deficit for a 5-2 win at Boston in March the last time these two Original Six teams met.