Rangers complete deal for Brazilian left-back Jefte

Rangers have announced the signing of Brazilian full-back Jefte on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old moves to Ibrox from Fluminense in his homeland following a loan stint with Cypriot champions APOEL.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement described the new arrival as an "exciting young defender", saying: "He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential.

"I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward."

Jefte, who scored three goals and provided four assists in 22 league outings for APOEL, said: "I am incredibly excited to join Rangers.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club."