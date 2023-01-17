Rangers 2023 NHL trade deadline buzz: Patrick Kane viewed as 'perfect fit'

Patrick Kane / Jamie Sabau - USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest Rangers buzz ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline, which is on Mar. 3...

Mar. 3, 9:49 a.m.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is seen as a "perfect fit" for the Rangers ahead of the deadline, writes Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

"It’s felt like a match since Kane hit the trade rumor mill: the bright lights of Broadway being the perfect stage for the veteran offensive magic man — not to mention a reunion with old pal Artemi Panarin," LeBrun writes.

LeBrun suggests that the Rangers should dangle one of their first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft for Kane.

Kane, 34, has a full no-move clause and is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million deal he signed before the 2015-16 season, and had a $10.5 million cap hit entering this season.

In 38 games this season, Kane has eight goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks -- the worst team in the NHL, with just 26 points.

During the 2021-22 season, Kane had 26 goals and 66 assists in 78 games.