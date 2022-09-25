Randall Cobb is expected to play for Packers

The Packers were missing wide receivers at practice all week because of injuries and they placed Sammy Watkins on injured reserve Saturday, but it looks like another veteran wideout will be in the lineup against the Buccaneers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Randall Cobb is expected to play on Sunday. Cobb missed all three practices during the week because of an illness and drew a questionable designation on Friday.

Rookie Christian Watson got the same tag due to a hamstring injury, but Schefter reports that he is not expected to play.

Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, and Samori Toure are the other wideouts on the Packers active roster.

