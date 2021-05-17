Rams have the youngest roster in the NFL heading into 2021 season

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Heading into the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Rams are among the teams with the best chance to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium – at least according to the oddsmakers. The way their roster is currently constructed, they look like one of the three best teams in the NFC thanks to the arrival of Matthew Stafford.

But what makes the Rams’ future even brighter is the youth across the team. Despite having veteran leaders such as Stafford, 39-year-old Andrew Whitworth, Aaron Donald and Johnny Hekker, the Rams are still extremely young.

In fact, they currently have the youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 24.62. Andrew Walker of the Colts’ official site put together the full list and the Rams were at the top.

It’s not just that the Rams are young, either. They’re extremely talented, with many of their younger players stepping up as key contributors. Cam Akers is only 21, Terrell Burgess is 22, Jordan Fuller is 23, David Edwards and Van Jefferson are 24, Austin Corbett is 25 and Sebastian Joseph-Day is still only 26. All of those players are expected to be starters in 2021, or at the very least will play significant snaps.

The only players over 30 on the team right now are Hekker (31), Stafford (33), Whitworth (39) and DeSean Jackson (34). Donald, Darious Williams, Robert Woods, Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee and Leonard Floyd are all still under 30.

Youth doesn’t mean the Rams will have sustained success for years to come because rookie contracts are only four years and it will be up to the team to sign their young players. But the future looks bright for at least the next couple of years.

