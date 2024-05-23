Who are the Rams’ top 3 players entering the 2024 season?

It’s not hard to find talent on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster. Whether it’s a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford or a second-year wideout such as Puka Nacua, the Rams have playmakers all over the field, particularly on offense.

Obviously, the defense took a hit when Aaron Donald retired this offseason, but even that side of the ball has a lot of promise thanks to the likes of Ernest Jones, Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Byron Young.

When picking the Rams’ three best players currently on the roster, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema didn’t have much trouble. He chose Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Stafford as the Rams’ top three, with no other players listed under “also considered.”

This list becomes far easier to construct following Aaron Donald‘s retirement. The Rams’ young additions on defense could show up here soon, but they aren’t quite in the top-three conversation yet. Instead, we have two stud receivers in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp and the man who is still throwing at a high level despite entering his 16th season, Matthew Stafford. Nacua earned an 88.1 grade as a rookie with over 1,400 yards and 105 receptions. Stafford earned an 83.8 passing grade with 32 big-time throws, while his 2.1% turnover-worthy play rate placed second in the league — behind only Dak Prescott.

There’s really not much debate about the Rams’ big three. Stafford is still one of the best quarterbacks in football, Nacua burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023 and Kupp is a former triple crown winner after leading the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdown catches three seasons ago.

If all three are healthy, it’s easy to consider each of them among the top 15 players at their respective positions. Others who could garner consideration on next year’s list are Turner, Kyren Williams and potentially Verse if he shines as a rookie.

But for now, Nacua, Kupp and Stafford hold the title as the Rams’ three best players.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire