Rams sign DL Larrell Murchison

The Rams signed defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, the team announced Friday.

Murchison, 26, played 15 games with three starts last season, seeing action on 252 defensive snaps and 38 on special teams. He totaled 16 tackles.

He joined the Rams off waivers from the Titans in December 2022. Tennessee drafted him in the fifth round in 2020.

Murchison has appeared in 44 regular-season games with eight starts during his four-year NFL career. He has recorded 37 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, 13 pressures, two quarterback hits and 10 hurries.

Murchison also has played in two wild-card games and has one tackle.