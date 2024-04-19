Rams NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Los Angeles Rams' draft picks for every round

After going 5-12 in 2022, the Rams were one of the surprise teams in 2023, going 10-7 to reach the playoffs, where they lost by one point at Detroit in the Wild Card. Now, for the first time since 2016, the Rams have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The last time Los Angeles had a first round pick, they selected QB Jared Goff first overall in 2016.

The Rams have 11 picks in this year's draft, tied for the most of any team. Seven of those picks are in the final three rounds, although Los Angeles has found some late-round gems in recent years. In 2022, the Rams took RB Kyren Williams in the fifth round, and last year they got WR Puka Nacua in the fifth round.

Los Angeles has a spot to fill on the defensive line following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 52

Round 3: No. 83

Round 3: No. 99 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 154

Round 5: No. 155 (from PIT)

Round 6: No. 196

Round 6: No. 209 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 213 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 217 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 254 (Compensatory)

