Rams look like a dangerous 'playoff team' after key victory over Saints

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrates his touchdown catch against the Saints just before the half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams put on a show for new Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

And they once again showed the rest of the NFL that they could be one of the NFL's most dangerous teams down the stretch, if not a home run to make the playoffs.

With Ohtani watching from Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s suite, the Rams’ 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium tightened the Rams’ grip on a possible postseason berth.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his extraordinary play, receivers Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson caught touchdown passes and Kyren Williams eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing this season as the Rams improved their record to 8-7 and held the No. 7 seed for the NFC playoffs.

Safety Jordan Fuller intercepted a pass and linebacker Ernest Jones IV, rookie lineman Kobie Turner had sacks for a defense that helped the Rams win for the fifth time in six games.

Ohtani was on the sideline before the game. Early in the second quarter, after cameras projected his image on the giant video board, Ohtani opened his leather jacket to reveal a custom No. 17 Rams jersey.

Jordan Fuller (4) celebrates with Rams teammates after intercepting a pass thrown by the Saints' Derek Carr. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ohtani, who received a $700-million contract from the Dodgers, had to be impressed by Stafford, who threw passes seemingly from 700 million arm angles.

The Saints came into the game ranked sixth in the NFL in passing defense and scoring defense, but facing Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is not nearly the same as facing a red-hot Stafford.

Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards, making plays from inside and outside of the pocket.

In the last five games, the 15th-year pro has passed for 14 touchdowns, with one interception.

On Thursday night, nine of Stafford’s passes went to Nacua, who like Ohtani wears jersey No. 17. Nacua amassed 164 yards receiving and caught his fifth touchdown pass.

He also recovered an onside kick before the Rams ran out the clock.

The Rams play the New York Giants on Sunday and then finish the season at the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so it remains to be seen how 49ers coach — and McVay nemesis — Kyle Shanahan approaches the finale.

That might not matter if the Rams do not defeat the Giants.

The Rams will travel to the East Coast with confidence, especially Williams.

The Rams' Kyren Williams leaps into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run as the Saints' Paulson Adebo (29) is unable to stop the back. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The second-year pro rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries. It was his third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance and his sixth this season.

The Rams offense also has received a huge lift from Robinson.

The veteran signed a minimum contract before the season, and waited patiently for an opportunity to contribute.

Against the Saints, he caught six passes for 82 yards and scored a touchdown for the fourth time in four games.

Fuller’s third-quarter interception was the most significant play for a secondary that had been burned for multiple explosive plays in a defeat to the Baltimore Ravens and last Sunday during a victory over the Washington Commanders.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr — who had passed for zero touchdowns, with seven interceptions in three previous games against the Rams — connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He also threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Rams' special teams also remain suspect.

Lucas Havrisik kicked field goals from 20, 22, and 32 yards but missed a 47-yard attempt that shifted momentum late in the first half. Also, the Saints blocked an Ethan Evans punt late in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown.

The defense set the tone early when Jones broke up a pass and sacked Carr on consecutive plays of the Saints’ opening drive.

The Rams led, 17-7, at halftime on Stafford’s touchdown passes to Nacua and Robinson and a field goal by Lucas Havrisik. Early in the third quarter, Havrisik kicked a 22-yard field goal to extend the lead.

Fuller’s interception midway through the quarter gave the Rams another opportunity, and Williams capitalized with a short touchdown run. The Rams added another Havrisik field goal in the fourth quarter for a 30-7 lead.

Carr’s short touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson pulled the Saints to within 16 points late in the fourth quarter.

The blocked punt set up Carr’s 35-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry with 3:53 left, and Carr’s completed a two-point conversion pass to Chris Olave to pull to within 30-22.

