Rams’ Blake Corum invited to 2024 NFL Rookie Premiere

Blake Corum was a very popular player in college during his time at Michigan, scoring 27 rushing touchdowns last season and 58 in his career. He’s likely to remain a fan favorite in the NFL after being drafted by the Rams, making him the No. 2 running back next to Kyren Williams.

The NFLPA is already kickstarting his career off the field by inviting him to the 2024 Rookie Premiere. Corum was one of just 40 rookies invited to the four-day event in Los Angeles, which gives those players opportunities to network and build relationships as they get going in the NFL.

The NFLPA describes it as an event for “professional football’s most promising and marketable young players,” so the Players’ Association clearly thinks highly of Corum. Surprisingly, neither Jared Verse nor Braden Fiske were invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Below is the full list of invitees to the event this year, including the top four picks in the draft.

The NFLPA invited 40 players to its annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles from May 16-19. A list provided by the union to teams of players invited, which includes the top 4 draft picks from Caleb Williams to Marvin Harrison Jr. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/2zOWBqmyGr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 9, 2024

