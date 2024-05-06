Rams among teams with least roster turnover from 2023

Although there are a lot of new faces on the Rams’ roster heading into the 2024 season, there are also a lot of players returning from last year. As was the case from the 2021 to 2022 season, the Rams don’t have much roster turnover from last season.

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Rams are among the teams with the highest percentage of players returning at 74.7%. That ranks seventh in the NFL, with the Packers leading the way with 81.8% of their players returning for the 2024 season.

The Rams had the least roster turnover in 2022 after their Super Bowl win, but that didn’t exactly yield positive results; they went 5-12 that season. Last year, there was a large amount of roster turnover for Los Angeles. The Rams only kept 58.9% of their players from 2022 to 2023, bringing in a huge number of rookies after purging their roster of high-cost veterans.

Here is the top 10 for the 2024 season, which includes three NFC West teams.

Top 10 teams in percent of players from 2023 being on the offseason roster in 2024 (includes 2023 practice squad) pic.twitter.com/CQGRe8fGS1 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 6, 2024

Considering the Rams have been on polar opposite ends of the spectrum in the last two years when it comes to roster retention, it’s hard to know whether the high percentage of players returning is a good thing. What it does tell us, however, is that the Rams like the foundation they’ve built.

They decided to re-sign a large number of free agents this offseason, including Alaric Jackson, Michael Hoecht, Kevin Dotson, Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson, among others. Additionally, they signed outside free agents such as Jonah Jackson, Kamren Curl, Colby Parkinson, Tre’Davious White and Darious Williams, complementing the players they already have on the roster.

Aside from the retirement of Aaron Donald, the Rams appear to be in better shape now than they were last season, especially after the additions they made in the draft. Whether that yields better results remains to be seen, but Los Angeles did well to continue building its roster for 2024.

