Rams agree to trade Van Jefferson to Falcons

Van Jefferson has found a new team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Rams are trading Jefferson to the Falcons.

Los Angeles will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

A 2020 second-round pick, Jefferson apparently became the odd man out after Cooper Kupp's return from injured reserve. Jefferson played just two snaps in the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Jefferson's most productive season was 2021, when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards with six touchdowns. But in 2022, he had only 24 receptions for 369 yards with three TDs in 11 games. In five contests this season, he’s caught eight passes for 108 yards.

Jefferson’s father, Shawn, is currently the receivers coach for the Panthers. After defeating Carolina in Week 1, Atlanta will host the second matchup in Week 15.