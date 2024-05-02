Advertisement

Rams agree to terms with 16 undrafted free agents following 2024 NFL draft

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams added 10 rookies in the 2024 NFL draft, but they’re bringing in even more undrafted free agents to help round out their roster. On Thursday, the Rams announced that they’ve agreed to terms with 16 undrafted rookies, many of which were reported shortly after the draft.

It’s overwhelmingly defense-heavy, with only six of the 16 undrafted signings being on the offensive side of the ball. There are five defensive backs who will be looking to carve out a role in the secondary, while three wide receivers will try to make a name for themselves in a crowded room.

Below is the complete list of undrafted free agents the Rams have agreed to terms with, including Bob Stoops’ son, Drake Stoops.

  1. Sam Wiglusz, WR, Ohio

  2. Tuli Letuligasenoa, DL, Washington

  3. David Olajiga, DL, Central Missouri

  4. Jaylen McCollough, DB, Tennessee

  5. JJ Laap, WR, Cortland

  6. Cam Lampkin, DB, Washington State

  7. Neal Johnson, TE, Louisiana

  8. Blake Larson, OL, Augustana

  9. Drake Stoops, WR, Oklahoma

  10. Josh Wallace, DB, Michigan

  11. Omar Speights, LB, LSU

  12. Justin Dedich, OL, USC

  13. Anthony Goodlow, DE, Oklahoma State

  14. Kenny Logan Jr., DB, Kansas

  15. Elias Neal, LB, Marshall

  16. Charles Woods, DB, SMU

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire