Rams agree to terms with 16 undrafted free agents following 2024 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Rams added 10 rookies in the 2024 NFL draft, but they’re bringing in even more undrafted free agents to help round out their roster. On Thursday, the Rams announced that they’ve agreed to terms with 16 undrafted rookies, many of which were reported shortly after the draft.
It’s overwhelmingly defense-heavy, with only six of the 16 undrafted signings being on the offensive side of the ball. There are five defensive backs who will be looking to carve out a role in the secondary, while three wide receivers will try to make a name for themselves in a crowded room.
Below is the complete list of undrafted free agents the Rams have agreed to terms with, including Bob Stoops’ son, Drake Stoops.
Sam Wiglusz, WR, Ohio
Tuli Letuligasenoa, DL, Washington
David Olajiga, DL, Central Missouri
Jaylen McCollough, DB, Tennessee
JJ Laap, WR, Cortland
Cam Lampkin, DB, Washington State
Neal Johnson, TE, Louisiana
Blake Larson, OL, Augustana
Drake Stoops, WR, Oklahoma
Josh Wallace, DB, Michigan
Omar Speights, LB, LSU
Justin Dedich, OL, USC
Anthony Goodlow, DE, Oklahoma State
Kenny Logan Jr., DB, Kansas
Elias Neal, LB, Marshall
Charles Woods, DB, SMU