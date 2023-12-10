Rams' 37-31 road loss in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens by the numbers

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ravens safety Marcus Williams. Kupp finished with eight catches for 115 yards. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 37-31 road loss in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday:

10-0

Record of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when he started against NFC teams at home. He is 19-1 against the NFC overall.

14-6

Record for Rams coach Sean McVay in the Eastern time zone.

29

Consecutive games the Ravens have rushed for a least 100 yards. They averaged 5.3 yards per carry against the Rams and finished with 139 yards. The Rams held their previous three opponents below 100 yards rushing.

2

Consecutive games the Rams' defense produced a safety, turning the trick in the third quarter against the Ravens.

859

Combined yards of offense for the two teams, the Ravens accumulating 449 yards and the Rams 410.

4

Games the Rams' Kyren Williams has surpassed 100 yards rushing out of nine he has played. He ran 25 times against the Ravens for 114 yards, an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

115

Yards receiving for Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, who had been held under 50 yards in five consecutive games. He finished with eight catches on 10 targets against the Ravens and had a touchdown reception.

Summary

RAMS 3 17 2 9 0 — 31



Baltimore 7 10 3 11 6 — 37









First Quarter





RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 27, 5:35. Drive: 13 plays, 67 yards, 6:01. Key plays: K.Williams 10 run, K.Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1, K.Williams 11 run.

Baltimore — Likely 54 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :25. Drive: 3 plays, 66 yards, 1:29.





Second Quarter





RAMS — Kupp 6 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 12:01. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:24. Key plays: Stafford 22 pass to D.Robinson on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 27 pass to Kupp.

Baltimore — Beckham 46 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:40. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:21. Key plays: L.Jackson 11 run, L.Jackson 15 pass to Flowers on 3rd-and-7.

RAMS — D.Allen 7 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 5:00. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:40. Key play: Stafford 34 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-4.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 51, 1:45. Drive: 7 plays, 18 yards, 3:01. Key plays: Witherspoon 17 interception return to RAMS 49, Stafford 18 pass to D.Allen on 3rd-and-15.

Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 31, :09. Drive: 13 plays, 62 yards, 1:36. Key plays: L.Jackson 12 pass to Agholor, L.Jackson 14 pass to Bateman, L.Jackson 10 pass to Bateman, L.Jackson 4 pass to Likely on 3rd-and-9.





Third Quarter





Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 47, 10:02. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:32. Key plays: Mitchell 27 run, L.Jackson 11 run.

RAMS — Safety, 5:54. Drive: 3 plays, -10 yards, 00:45.





Fourth Quarter





Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 33, 11:17. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 5:48. Key plays: L.Jackson 16 run, L.Jackson 6 pass to Flowers on 3rd-and-5, L.Jackson 11 pass to Likely, L.Jackson 17 pass to Beckham, L.Jackson 5 run on 3rd-and-7.

RAMS — D.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 4:41. Drive: 8 plays, 85 yards, 3:20. Key plays: K.Williams 14 run, Stafford 21 pass to D.Allen, Stafford 23 pass to Nacua, Stafford 12 pass to Kupp.

Baltimore — Flowers 21 pass from L.Jackson (Flowers pass from L.Jackson), 1:16. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 3:25. Key plays: L.Jackson 12 pass to Hill, L.Jackson 11 pass to Flowers, L.Jackson 14 pass to Beckham, L.Jackson 5 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-4.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 36, :07. Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 1:09. Key plays: Stafford 19 pass to D.Robinson, Stafford 34 pass to Kupp.





Ovcertime





Baltimore — Wallace 76 punt return, 7:42. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 1:14.





INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: RAMS, K.Williams 25-114, Freeman 3-9, Nacua 1-6, Stafford 1-(minus 1). BALTIMORE, Jackson 11-70, Mitchell 9-54, Edwards 6-15.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 23-41-0-294. BALTIMORE, Jackson 24-43-1-316.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 8-115, Nacua 5-84, D.Allen 4-50, Robinson 3-46, K.Williams 3-(minus 1). BALTIMORE, Flowers 6-60, Likely 5-83, Agholor 5-32, Beckham 4-97, Bateman 2-24, Hill 1-12, Mitchell 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 3-9. BALTIMORE, Wallace 3-95, Duvernay 1-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 1-22. BALTIMORE, Duvernay 1-21.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Jones 7-3-1, J.Johnson 7-1-0, Fuller 5-0-0, Hoecht 4-3-0, Witherspoon 4-0-0, B.Brown 3-0-0, Kendrick 3-0-0, Yeast 3-0-0, Young 2-0-1, Durant 1-1-0, Rozeboom 1-1-0, J.Williams 1-1-0, Reeder 1-0-0, Hampton 0-1-0, Turner 0-1-0. BALTIMORE, Smith 5-5-0, Madubuike 5-2-1, Stephens 5-1-0, Stone 5-1-0, M.Williams 5-0-0, Hamilton 4-3-0, Queen 3-3-0, Humphrey 3-1-0, Van Noy 3-1-0, Jones 1-1-1, Maulet 1-0-0, Oweh 1-0-0, Pierce 1-0-0, Clowney 0-3-0, Robinson 0-2-0, Urban 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Witherspoon 1-17. BALTIMORE, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Scott Novak, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Brian Sakowski, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Attendance — 70,492.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.