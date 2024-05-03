Ramel Lloyd transfers to Long Beach State

A Nebraska guard has announced his transfer portal destination. Ramel Lloyd Jr. has officially transferred to Long Beach State.

The former three-star recruit out of California did not appear in a game this season for the Cornhuskers. Lloyd initially chose Nebraska over Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgetown, and Oregon. Rivals ranked him the No. 143 overall prospect in the class of 2023.

After he officially transfers, Lloyd will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. According to On3’s Transfer Portal Index, Nebraska’s transfer portal class for 2024 is currently ranked among the top ten.

HOME 💛🖤 see yall soon pic.twitter.com/qABU5SZ0bj — Ramel Lloyd Jr (@ramellloyd22) May 3, 2024

