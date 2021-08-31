Rajon Rondo said Lakers’ Frank Vogel was a big key in his decision to return

Rajon Rondo is officially back as a Los Angeles Laker for the 2021-22 campaign.

After playing a crucial role in the 2019-20 championship run, Rondo cashed in on his rejuvenated playoff outing and signed with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $15 million deal in the ensuing free agency period.

However, since that move became official, Rondo has bounced around to two more teams. The L.A. Clippers traded for Rondo in hopes he’d replicate “Playoff Rondo”, but that fell through, so the Clippers dealt Rondo to the Memphis Grizzlies in mid-August.

But since Rondo’s addition didn’t make sense for Memphis’ point guard equation, both sides agreed to a contract buyout, allowing the Lakers to swoop in for the 35-year-old veteran.

During his introductory press conference, Rondo detailed the factors that led to his return to the Lakers, with head coach Frank Vogel playing a key part.

“Having coach Frank, I talked him to earlier this morning as far as his expectations for me and understanding that he missed my voice last year in the locker room, which meant a lot, and understanding that I do have value here and wanted to be wanted,” Rondo said. “Frank was a big key.”

With Los Angeles losing Jared Dudley, who joined the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach, Rondo should help fill the void of a constant leader who glues the team on a nightly basis.

Vogel also recently received an extension to his contract, though speculation around the league indicates he received just one more year in the deal.