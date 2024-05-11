Rajon Rondo reveals why he wanted to get traded from the Boston Celtics

Rajon Rondo secured his spot in Boston Celtics history when he helped the franchise hoist the 2008 championship banner. He went on to become one of the most successful guards in recent memory for the franchise. His silky passing and elite playmaking separated him from most of the score-first ball-handlers in the NBA.

However, Rondo’s part in the Celtics championship almost never happened. In a recent appearance on the ‘Club 520’ podcast, the recently retired guard noted how he wanted to be traded before that historic season and shared his reasoning for wanting to leave the franchise.

Fortunately for both the Celtics and Rondo, the trade never occurred. Without him, Boston likely wouldn’t win the championship, and the Big Three era is remembered far differently. That’s how important Rondo was to Doc River’s roster during his team with the franchise.

