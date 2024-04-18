Boston Celtics studying 2008 title squad ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics have earned a reputation for running one of the tightest ships in the league in terms of keeping on top of rumors. And they deserve it, as most of the time, we have no idea whatever of what their team building plans might be until the news breaks via a trusted source.

But sometimes, the coaching staff, players, or executives will tip their hand and let you know a bit about what it is they have on the docket. And at a recent Celtics practice, word was shared that the team is studying the 2008 title squad ahead of the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

And while we don’t know exactly what it is they are focusing on, the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, reflected on the process in a recent pod, and how it might help Boston in the postseason. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire