Rain postpones the Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday

The Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to a noon start Monday due to rain.

Rain forced the cancellation of Saturday's qualifying session at Dover, putting two-time winner this season and three-time Dover winner Kyle Busch on the pole, the first time he'll lead the field to green in 2023.

A wet start to NASCAR’s race weekend in Dover on Friday led to several cancelations and postponements.

NASCAR announced on Friday that the NASCAR Würth 400 Cup Series race would move from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday to try to avoid the rain.

On Friday, practices and qualifying on the track were canceled, as were a scheduled concert and movie night.

The A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway was held on Saturday with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Truex (19) winning the race.

What's planned: Heading to the Monster Mile? Here is your guide to NASCAR racing weekend

Monday's forecast for Dover is sunny with a chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Rain postpones Dover NASCAR race to Monday