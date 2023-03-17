Rain impacts on-track activity Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Inclement weather canceled qualifying for both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon.

The Truck Series’ session, originally scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, was the first to be washed out by rain that lingered over the 1.54-mile quad-oval. That placed points leader Zane Smith’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford on the pole for Saturday’s Fr8 208 (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the third race of the Craftsman Truck Series season.

The starting lineup was set by performance metrics, which provides a total number based on the previous event, per the NASCAR Rule Book: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver‘s final race finish position, 25% of the owner‘s final race finish position and 35% of the Owner Points position.

With NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying also canceled, Sammy Smith will start on pole for Saturday’s RAPTOR Tough 250 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM). Smith claimed his first career win one week ago at Phoenix Raceway piloting the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

This story will be updated.