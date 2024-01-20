Rain in the forecast tonight for Packers at 49ers

The Packers and 49ers are expected to be playing in rain tonight.

The forecast for Santa Clara, California, tonight is for rain throughout the afternoon and evening, with an 80 percent chance of rain around kickoff. The game will kick off at 5:20 p.m. local time.

Whether the rain favors Brock Purdy and the 49ers or Jordan Love and the Packers remains to be seen, but it's an element that both teams will be considering in their preparations.

After a wild card weekend that saw one game delayed by a blizzard and another game played in dangerously cold temperatures, the divisional round won't have weather quite that severe, but won't be spared from the effects of the weather, either.