As rain delays green flag at Brickyard, Kyle Larson says Indy 500 remains his priority: 'We need to run it'

INDIANAPOLIS — With rain delaying the start of the Indy 500, Kyle Larson is committed to sticking around Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 500-mile race at the Brickyard was scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET, but the 33-car field remained in the garage with the schedule on an indefinite weather hold as of that time.

IMS president Doug Boles said rain tracking toward the track would make a midafternoon start likely. That would conflict with Larson's plan to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 6:22 p.m. ET green flag of the Coca-Cola 600.

Larson, who is attempting to become the fifth driver to race the Indy 500 and Coke 600 “Double” on the same day, reiterated in a prerace interview with NBC Sports' Marty Snider (watch the video above or by clicking here) that making his Indy 500 debut still was his priority despite the forecast.

"It's not just my decision, it's everybody within Hendrick, Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Automotive Group (the sponsor), Hendrick Motorsports all that," Larson said. "I think we 're all part of the decision. Jeff Gordon, Jeff Andrews. There's just been so much time and investment to make this Indy 500 happen. It's been a buildup for over a year.

"We need to run it, and I want to; I feel like I have a really good shot to have a good run and potentially win.

"I just wish it would all work out, and we could get both races in the full distance. I don't care if it's on the same day. I just want to be able to race both races the full distance. But we'll see."

Hendrick Motorsports has Justin Allgaier on standby to race Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. If Larson were unable to start the race, he would need a waiver from NASCAR to be eligible to make the championship playoffs (which is open to drivers who have started all 26 regular-season races). If he's eligible, Larson is locked into the playoffs by virtue of his two victories this season.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion qualified fifth for his NTT IndyCar Series debut and has had a virtually flawless two weeks of practice in his No. 17 Dallara-Cheverolet.

"The experience has been amazing to this point," Larson told Snider. "It's really good. It's the coolest experience I think I've ever had at this point other than having children, that's an awesome amazing experience.

"I hope to do it more in the future. and just keep enjoying this place."

Hendrick Motorsports jointly is fielding a car for Larson with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. The deal is for two years (with options), and Larson has indicated he wants to the Indy 500 again in 2025.

