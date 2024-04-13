Rail Yard Dawgs rally to force Game Three in 3-2 win over Quad City Storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Quad City Storm 3-2 in Game Two of Round One in the 2024 President’s Cup Playoffs on Friday night, tying the series at 1-1 and forcing a series-deciding Game Three.

The Dawgs trailed in this win-or-go-home game, as Quad City jumped out to a 2-1 lead at the end of the second period with Brendan Pepe scoring the only goal of the game for Roanoke in the first period off a power play.

Taking advantage of power plays ended up being a difference-maker down the stretch with the Dawgs able to draw three power plays in the final frame. With just under seven minutes left in the game, Defenseman Steohan Alvo laser a shot from the center point that shot off the right goal post and ended in the back of the net, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and tying the game at two.

Just 31 seconds after Alvo’s game-tying shot, Rail Yard Dawgs Matt O’Dea and Alex DiCarlo forced a turnover behind the Quad City net. DiCarlo gloved down the rebound after a long-range effort by Johnny Macdonald was saved, and calmly slotted the puck home to give the Dawgs their first lead of the night and ultimately the game-winner.

The Storm emptied their net in a last-minute effort, but Roanoke prevailed and avoided elimination.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Quad City Storm for Game Three on Saturday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.