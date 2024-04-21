Rail Yard Dawgs eliminated after 3-1 loss against Huntsville in Game Three

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)—The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been eliminated from the President’s Cup, coming up short in a 3-1 loss to the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night.

Roanoke took an early lead after capitalizing on a power play with over six minutes to play in the first period. Left winger Dominiks Marcinkevics knocked the only goal in for the Rail Yard Dawgs on the night, capitalizing on a rebound after a shot from CJ Stubbs.

However, Huntsville dominated the first 15 minutes of the second period, outshooting the Dawgs 8-2 and keeping Roanoke Pinned in its own defensive zone. At the 4:25 mark, the Havoc put the puck in the back of the net on a 2-on-1 score by Benito Posa, tying the score at one.

Huntsville would take the lead with a little over 12 minutes left in the third period on a shot by Phil Elgtam that deflected off a Rail Yard Dawg skate and into the back of the net.

Roanoke would empty their net in the closing minutes and had a few opportunities to that just missed, but Huntsville sealed the game at 18:54 on the empty net goal by Brett Humberstone.

With the win, Huntsville will head back to the President’s Cup Final for the first time since 2018 and face the Peoria Riverman for a shot at the championship.

In a disappointing end to the season, the Rail Yard Dawgs thank all of their fans and sponsors for their continued support during the season.

