Raiders Week 7 snap counts vs Buccaneers: Jeff Heath leads team in snaps in first start

As a residual effect of Trent Brown’s positive COVID-19 test, safety Johnathan Abram was not eligible for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Abram had contact with Brown on Tuesday which had his five-day quarantine end Monday.

In Abram’s place was Jeff Heath, who the team had signed as a free agent this offseason, but who had yet to start a game for the Raiders.

Not only did Heath start the game, but he would also lead the team in snaps. He played every snap on defense (72) as well as 19 snaps on special teams. Fellow safety Erik Harris played every snap on defense at the other safety spot along with 15 special teams snaps.

Leading the wide receivers in snaps was Nelson Agholor with 51 snaps (78%). Josh Jacobs had a season-low 32 snaps (49%), rushing just ten times for 17 yards (1.7 yards per carry).

Here is the full break down of the team’s snaps from Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

