Raiders wanted to add first-round QB in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders would have loved to upgrade their quarterback room during the draft. The next step for this franchise is finding their franchise QB, but sitting at pick No. 13, that was always going to be a difficult task.

However, things just didn’t fall the way that the Raiders had hoped. According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, the Raiders were hoping to add a first-round quarterback, but they weren’t going to reach and had no interest in a Day 2 or Day 3 passer:

As GM Tom Telesco said, the Raiders had designs on adding a quarterback in the first round of the draft but not on Days 2 or 3. But, things simply did not fall their way with six quarterbacks taken before their selection at No. 13 and a trade up to presumably get Jayden Daniels could not be worked out. So, Las Vegas enters the offseason with a camp battle on the horizon, between O’Connell and Vegas newcomer Minshew.

While we will never know for sure, it didn’t appear that the Raiders had any interest in J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix. Both players fell past pick No. 9, but it didn’t appear that the Raiders made much of an effort to go get either player.

If we had to guess, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels (along with Caleb Williams) are the only quarterbacks the Raiders would have traded up for in the 2024 NFL Draft, but neither lasted past pick No. 3. Therefore, the Raiders are set to enter the season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire