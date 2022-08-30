Raiders waive 2021 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood

Raiders waived former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders are already moving on from one of their top picks from last year’s draft.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was waived Tuesday, per multiple reports.

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Leatherwood started all 17 games for the Raiders as a rookie, lining up at right guard.

Despite being part of a dominant offensive line and national championship teams at Alabama, the top-20 pick from just a year ago is now looking for a new place to continue his NFL career.

