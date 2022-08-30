Raiders waive 2021 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Leatherwood
    Alex Leatherwood
    American football offensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Las Vegas Raiders are already moving on from one of their top picks from last year’s draft.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was waived Tuesday, per multiple reports.

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Leatherwood started all 17 games for the Raiders as a rookie, lining up at right guard.

Despite being part of a dominant offensive line and national championship teams at Alabama, the top-20 pick from just a year ago is now looking for a new place to continue his NFL career.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into college football season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories