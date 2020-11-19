Raiders Thursday Injury Report: CB Keisean Nixon a full participant

The Raiders held their second practice of the week on Thursday as they are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Left tackle Kolton Miller practiced for the second-straight, albeit limited, but is trending toward being ready in Week 11. He has missed the last two games and 2018 third-round pick Brandon Parker has filled in for him.

The team also got back cornerback Keisean Nixon as a full participant on Thursday as is working his way back from a groin injury. His full participation in this practice is a great sign that he should be ready for Sunday night.

Here is the full injury report via Levi Damien and Las Vegas Raiders:

#Chiefs tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were cleared to return from reserve/COVID list. Fisher practiced full while Schwartz missed practice with a back injury. WR Sammy Watkins added to report with hamstring/calf injury. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/a0ymA0yRsB — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 19, 2020

