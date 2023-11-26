Roderic Teamer was reportedly arrested on a DUI charge in Las Vegas. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Reuters) (USA TODAY USPW / reuters)

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports citing local jail records.

Per the reports, Teamer was initially pulled over for speeding before the DUI arrest. He was released from jail, but will be inactive for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the reports. Further details of Teamer's arrest were not initially released.

The Raiders acknowledged Teamer's arrest in a statement late Sunday morning.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night," the statement reads. "The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Teamer was activated from injured reserve Saturday and initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game after participating in practice this past week. Teamer hadn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

A fourth-year pro, Teamer has spent the past three seasons with the Raiders after playing as a rookie for the Los Angeles Chargers. A part-time starter in his first two seasons with the Raiders, he has seen limited action this season while tallying five tackles in six games.