Raiders RB Zamir White one of the biggest winners from 2024 NFL Draft

The expectation heading into the 2024 NFL Draft was that the Raiders would select a running back early. That didn’t happen as the Raiders used most of their early draft capital on offensive linemen and Brock Bowers.

The Raiders did add a running back, but it wasn’t until Round 6. That is great news for Zamir White, who is slated to become the team’s starting running back this season.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named White one of the biggest veteran winners coming out of the draft. Here is what they had to say about the third-year running back from Georgia:

The Raiders spent the 44th overall pick on guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and didn’t take a running back. White was already a winner of free agency after the team didn’t re-sign Josh Jacobs and only added Alexander Mattison on a cheap one-year deal. The Raiders seemed like an ideal landing spot for one of the better running backs, but instead, Las Vegas didn’t pick a running back until Round 6 when they added Dylan Laube.

White should get the lion’s share of the Raiders’ workload this season, with Mattison and Laube spelling him. For a player who has hardly been used through the first two seasons of his career, the Raiders are really relying on him in a big way this year.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire