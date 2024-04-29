Raiders RB Dylan Laube named one of the best Day 3 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Raiders got two Day 1 starters in the 2024 NFL Draft with Brock Powers and Jackson Powers-Johnson. Bowers will likely be the team’s starting slot receiver and H-back, while Powers-Johnson should start at right guard.

But what Day 3 pick could produce immediate results for the Raiders? Look no further than New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube, who the Raiders selected in the sixth round.

In a recent article by Dane Brugler, he wrote about his favorite Day 3 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. That included Laube, who he believes could play a role right away for Las Vegas:

I think Decamerion Richardson could surprise with his rare length and speed, and Tommy Eichenberg is just a rock-solid linebacker. But I can’t wait to see Laube carve out a role for himself in the Raiders’ offense. Zamir White and Alexander Mattison will chew up most of the carries, but Laube could finish top five on the team in catches in 2024.

Laube is one of the best pass-catching running backs we’ve seen come out of the college ranks in a while. And pairing him with Zamir White does make a lot of sense as the Raiders rebuild their backfield. Don’t be surprised if Laube makes the team and has an impact right away for Las Vegas.

