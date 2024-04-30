Raiders RB Dylan Laube named draft steal by ESPN

The Raiders have received a lot of national attention for their 2024 draft class. Many people around the league loved the selections of Brock Bowers and Jackson Powers-Johnson in the first two rounds of the draft.

But those are the only selections that are getting a lot of love this week. New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube continues to receive a lot of praise and many believe that he will fit the Raiders offense well this season.

In a recent article by Field Yates of ESPN, he wrote about his favorite selections of the 2024 NFL Draft and that included the pick of Laube. Here is why he believes he will be an excellent fit in Las Vegas:

This was one of my favorite picks in all of Day 3, as Laube will soon prove to be a major value. He has excellent versatility as one of the best pass-catching backs in the class — he caught 68 passes for 699 yards and seven TDs last season — and a return-game contributor. In New Hampshire’s biggest game of last season against Central Michigan, he posted an astounding 12 catches for 295 yards.

The Raiders needed to add more juice to their backfield, and Laube will pair well with Zamir White. Look for him to have a role right away as a rookie and be one of the top targets out of the backfield.

