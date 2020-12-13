Raiders RB Josh Jacobs announced he's out vs. Colts despite being listed as active, warming up

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After missing last week’s win over the New York Jets with an ankle injury, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was listed as active for Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

That’s according to the Raiders.

According to Jacobs, he’s not playing. The second-year Raiders running back announced to his followers and his fantasy managers on Instagram that he won’t be on the field against the Colts.

Josh Jacobs cryptically announces in instagram that he’s not playing today despite being listed as active 🤨🧐



cue the speculation pic.twitter.com/qdkM4nhRg7 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) December 13, 2020

He didn’t provide any explanation beyond some emojis. And an acknowledgment to his fantasy managers not to expect him as the first round of the fantasy playoffs as they start in most leagues.

But according to Vincent Bonsignore, who covers the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jacobs dressed and was warming up ahead of the Sunday afternoon kickoff.

Josh Jacobs dressed out, running around, being active as part of @Raiders pregame — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 13, 2020

So is Jacobs just trolling fantasy players? That seems to be the case. Something odd is happening here. We’ll keep an eye on the situation.

