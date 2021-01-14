Raiders potential 2021 cuts, trades

In terms of what the salary cap is expected to be compared to how much money the Raiders are paying, there’s no question they will need to clear some room just to get to the cap, let alone if they hope to add some free agents. That means cuts and/or trades are coming. Not to mention, there are a few players who may not be earning their current salaries.

With that in mind, here are the most likely cuts and trades coming down the pike for the Raiders in the coming weeks and months.

Prime cuts

WR Tyrell Williams

Dead money: $0

Cap savings: $11.6M

Williams signed a lucrative four-year, $44 million deal two seasons ago. The first season he was hobbled by injury. Then he missed the entire 2020 season. So, he was paid $21.2 million for 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns. With no dead money, he is an easy cap savings cut.

LG Richie Incognito

Dead money: $0

Cap savings: $6.4M

Incognito has been great when he’s been healthy. But he’s played just 14 games in two seasons and is about to turn 38. Meanwhile Denzelle Good played well in relief of him and fellow guard Gabe Jackson has been stumping for Good to get a long-term deal. Incognito also leaves no dead money behind if he’s cut. Looks like it’s time for Incognito to retire again.

DB Lamarcus Joyner

Dead money: $2.5M

Cap savings: $8.7M

Joyner’s $11.2 million salary this season would be top ten among safeties and top 15 among cornerbacks. And he’s a nickel. He has not played nearly at that level. This is the first season since he signed his four-year deal with the Raiders that there is no roster bonus with just $2.5 million in prorated signing bonus remaining. That $8.7 million in savings is pretty enticing right about now, especially if they can manage to use it for an upgrade.

T Trent Brown

Deal money: $0

Cap savings: $14M

Making Trent Brown the highest-paid offensive linemen in NFL history to play right tackle was always a risky proposition. And it’s safe to say it hasn’t worked out as the Raiders had hoped. In his first two seasons, his contract was fully guaranteed. This season, none of his salary is guaranteed, making it designed for the Raider to opt-out after two years. He was paid $36.25 million for 14 full games. Even at $14 million next season, he’s the second-highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. That money is better spent.

Story continues

QB Marcus Mariota

Dead money: $0

Cap savings: $10.1M

If I were the Raiders, I’d hold onto Mariota as a potential starter and arguably the league’s best backup. But with his salary going up from last season, he becomes pretty expensive should he remain a backup. With the way he played in his one appearance last season, and the play of some of the eventual starters in the NFL this season, Mariota could potentially hold some trade value.

RB Jalen Richard

Dead money: $0

Cap savings: $3.5M

When your cap hit is higher than that of the team’s feature back, that could be an issue. Especially with Richard hitting career lows in rushing and receiving this past season.

Keep an eye on…

QB Derek Carr

Dead money: $2.5M

Cap savings: $19.6M

Carr is brought up each offseason in cut and trade discussions. He put up some big numbers this season, while the Raiders still collapsed in the season’s final stretch to be knocked from the playoffs again. Making for a fair question as to whether his somewhat friendly salary and little dead money left behind would make him an attractive trade target.

Should the Raiders keep Mariota they could move Carr for a top pick which they could use on a QB should they so choose. That wouldn’t be a crazy scenario. Just something to keep an eye on.