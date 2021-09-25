Raiders place LG Richie Incognito on injured reserve, sign RB Trey Ragas

Facing an unexpected third straight week to begin the season without starting left guard Richie Incognito, the Raiders finally took the plunge and place the veteran guard on injured reserve.

Incognito has not practiced since August 19 at the team’s scrimmage with the LA Rams. The 38-year0old suffered a calf injury on the final offensive play of the scrimmage and limped gingerly off the field.

Head coach Jon Gruden initially held out hope Incognito would not miss a lot of time with the injury, even saying he hoped Incognito would be back at practice in time to take the field to start the season. Three weeks in, Incognito still has not practiced and the team made the decision to call it.

It’s possible Incognito could return as soon as three weeks should he be healthy enough. That would have him available for the stretch run.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed undrafted rookie RB Trey Ragas off the practice squad.

