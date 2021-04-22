Raiders NFL mock draft database: One week away
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The draft is so close you can smell it. Just one week from today the Raiders and the rest of the NFL will be making their long-awaited 2021 draft selections.
With the draft fast approaching, the mock drafts are many. Here we’ve collected the predictions for the Raiders pick at No 17 from 60 different mock drafts dating back to the day after the start of free agency when the team’s needs started really coming into focus. Here are the results.
Date
Publication
Pick
4/21
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/21
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
4/21
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
4/21
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
4/21
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
4/21
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
4/21
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
4/20
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
4/20
Terrace Marshal Jr, WR, LSU
4/20
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
4/20
Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan
4/20
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/19
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/19
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/19
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/19
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/19
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
4/19
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
4/19
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
4/18
Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami
4/18
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
4/18
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
4/18
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
4/17
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/17
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/16
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/15
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
4/14
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/14
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/14
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
4/13
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/13
Azeez Ojulari, ED, Georgia
4/13
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
4/13
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
4/13
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
4/13
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/13
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
4/13
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
4/12
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
4/9
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
4/9
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
4/7
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
4/6
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/6
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/6
Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
4/6
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
4/5
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
4/5
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/5
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
4/1
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
4/1
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
4/1
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
4/1
Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
3/30
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/25
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
3/23
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
3/22
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
3/20
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
3/19
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
3/18
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (trade to 11)
Most picked players: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (12), Alijah Vera-Tucker (9), Teven Jenkins (7), Trevon Moehrig (7), Micah Parsons (7), Alex Leatherwood (3), Christian Darrisaw (2), Caleb Farley (2), Greg Newsome II (2)
Picks by position: Linebacker (20), Offensive tackle (12), Guard (12), Safety (7), Cornerback (5), Edge rusher (3), Wide receiver (1).
Offense: 25
Defense: 35