Raiders NFL mock draft database: One week away

Levi Damien
·4 min read
The draft is so close you can smell it. Just one week from today the Raiders and the rest of the NFL will be making their long-awaited 2021 draft selections.

With the draft fast approaching, the mock drafts are many. Here we’ve collected the predictions for the Raiders pick at No 17 from 60 different mock drafts dating back to the day after the start of free agency when the team’s needs started really coming into focus. Here are the results.

Date

Publication

Pick

4/21

Sporting News (Iyer)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/21

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

4/21

Drafttek

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/21

Athlon Sports (Fischer)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/21

Pro Football Network (Tanier)

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

4/21

NFL Trade Rumors (Bouda)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/21

Walter Football

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

4/20

NFL.com (Schrager)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4/20

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Terrace Marshal Jr, WR, LSU

4/20

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4/20

Sports Book Wire (Root)

Kwity Paye, ED, Michigan

4/20

Sports Illustrated (Vrentas)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/19

Draft Wire (Easterling)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/19

Yardbarker (Trachtman)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/19

Newsday (Klopsis)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/19

USA Today (Davis)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/19

LA Times (Farmer)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/19

Sporting News (Heck)

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

4/19

Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo)

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

4/18

Draft Network (Solak)

Jaelan Phillips, ED, Miami

4/18

CBS Sports (Sullivan)

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

4/18

Pro Football Network (Farabaugh)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4/18

Walter Football (Campbell)

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

4/17

Tankathon

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/17

Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/16

NFL.com (Davis)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/15

NFL.com (Casserly)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/14

Touchdown Wire (Farrar)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/14

Pro Football Network (Williamson)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/14

Washington Post (Clayton)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/13

ESPN (Kiper)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/13

The Ringer (Kelly)

Azeez Ojulari, ED, Georgia

4/13

CBS Sports (Jones)

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

4/13

The Big Lead (Phillips)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/13

Sports Illustrated (Orr)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4/13

NFL.com (Jones-Drew)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/13

Yahoo! Sports (Edholm)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/13

Action Network (Freedman)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/12

Pro Football Focus (Monson)

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

4/9

The Score

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/9

Pro Football Focus (Erickson)

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

4/7

USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/6

NFL.com (Jeremiah)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/6

Draftwire (Easterling)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/6

ESPN (Tannenbaum)

Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

4/6

Draft Network (Weissman)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

4/5

ESPN (McShay)

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

4/5

Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/5

Pro Football Focus (Linsey)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

4/1

Sports Illustrated (Fabiano)

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

4/1

NFL.com (Rank)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

4/1

Sportsnaut (Johnson)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

4/1

Draft Network (Harris)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

3/30

NFL.com (Frelund)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/25

Sports Illustrated (Breer)

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

3/23

NFL.com (Brooks)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

3/22

Pro Football Focus (Renner)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

3/20

Draft Network (Marino)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

3/19

NFL.com (Zierlein)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

3/18

Touchdown Wire (Schofield)

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (trade to 11)

Most picked players: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (12), Alijah Vera-Tucker (9), Teven Jenkins (7), Trevon Moehrig (7), Micah Parsons (7), Alex Leatherwood (3), Christian Darrisaw (2), Caleb Farley (2), Greg Newsome II (2)

Picks by position: Linebacker (20), Offensive tackle (12), Guard (12), Safety (7), Cornerback (5), Edge rusher (3), Wide receiver (1).

Offense: 25

Defense: 35

