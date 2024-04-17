Raiders Draft Radar: Top guard fits by round

Guard has been and continues to be a major need for the Raiders. And while it may not be a position they address in the first round, they probably shouldn’t wait around for scraps as they need a prospect capable of being a day one starter at right guard.

They recently signed former Bears guard Cody Whitehair, and while he adds experience and scheme familiarity, he isn’t considered the answer at the position. At least not to the extent they can call it a day and shift to addressing other positions.

So, let’s take a look at five guards who could be in play for the Raiders and where they might consider drafting them.









Zak Zinter

Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Easily one of the top three guards in this draft. Beebe moved from DT to the offensive line a season after coming to Kansas State. Two seasons later, he was a First Team All-Big 12 left tackle. Then he moved to guard and became a First Team All American, including a Consensus All-American as a Senior.

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn (63) faces off against American offensive lineman Christian Jones of Texas (70) during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

You won’t find a more experienced right guard in this draft than Haynes. He has started 49 games there over the past four seasons. And was named a Second Team All American his junior year.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Christian Mahogany #OL46 of the Boston College Eagles speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A three-year starter at both guard spots. After a breakout season to make Second team All-ACC as a sophomore, Mahogany missed the following season with an ACL tear. But he rebounded last season to be named First Team All-ACC.

Round 4 - Mason McCormick, South Dakota St

South Dakota State’s Mark Gronowski runs with the ball alongside Mason McCormick during the FCS semifinals against Delaware on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Dana J. Dykhouse stadium in Brookings.

Sdsu Semifinals 020

The most athletic offensive lineman in this draft. McCormick had the top broad jump among all OL at the combine, the top vertical jump among guards, and the top best 10-yard split. He’s also very experienced and durable having started 55 straight games, never missing a game to injury, and was named consensus All-American the past two years.

Round 4-5 - Zak Zinter, Michigan

(From left) Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil, offensive lineman Zak Zinter and defensive end Josaiah Stewart raise the trophy after U-M’s 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Zinter has been the starting right guard for the Wolverines the past four seasons and was named First Team All Big Ten the last two seasons. He was a major part of Michigan’s offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award after the 2022 season. A broken leg caused him to miss the last three games of Michigan’s National Title run, which is part of why he could last until day three.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire