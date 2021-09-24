Raiders, Dolphins final injury report: LG Richie Incognito to miss third week

“He’s getting better. He doesn’t say much, but we hope to have him on the practice field at the middle of next week when we get our revved-up preparation started.”

That was Jon Gruden on September 2 speaking of Richie Incognito, who hadn’t practiced since August 19 with a calf injury. It was still 11 days before the season opener against the Ravens, so Gruden was optimistic his veteran guard wouldn’t miss any games.

The Raiders are about to play their third game of the season. And not Richie Incognito has yet to practice and is officially ruled OUT again.

Josh Jacobs officially doubtful on #Raiders injury report after missing all week of practices with ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/syNeu3svhd — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 24, 2021

Others who are OUT are safeties Roderic Teamer (ankle) and Dallin Leavitt (concussion). Running back Josh Jacobs is Doubtful after not practicing for a second straight week.

The Dolphins are pretty healthy overall. Only QB Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game, all others were removed from the injury report. Tagovailoa’s absence has been known all week. He will be replaced by Jacoby Brissett.

