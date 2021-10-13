Raiders, Broncos Wednesday injury report: Johnathan Hankins misses practice with hip injury

More than once during Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Bears, Johnathan Hankins stayed down on the field following a play and eventually walked off slowly. He would play 43 snaps in the game (67%) total, leaving his health for next Sunday’s game in Denver in question.

Wednesday, Hankins was the only injury related absence for the Raiders.

Hankins is a crucial part of the Raiders’ run defense. He’s been an every games starter now in his fourth season, not missing a game since he was signed after week one of the 2018 season.

Tight end Darren Waller and DE Yannick Ngakoue both had rest days while Carl Nassib took a personal day.

Limited for the Raiders was CB Brandon Facyson (hip), DT Quinton Jefferson (back), S Dallin Leavitt (knee), LB Cory Littleton (shoulder), and S Roderic Teamer (ankle).

The Broncos had several players miss practice with injuries including RB Melvin Gordon (hip), S Kareem Jackson (back), and CB Mike Ford (knee).