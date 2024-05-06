Raiders agree to terms with OL Andrus Peat

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Andrus Peat, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Peat took a pay cut to return to the Saints last season, but he lost his left guard job to James Hurst. Peat ended up playing left tackle instead.

He played 16 games with 12 starts in 2023.

Peat, 30, has played all nine seasons in New Orleans since the Saints made him a first-round pick in 2015.

He has started 102 career games.

The Raiders have Kolton Miller at left tackle and Dylan Parham at left guard.