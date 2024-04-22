‘Raging’ Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis requests VAR audio

Evangelos Marinakis is said to be furious about the three penalty calls that went against Nottingham Forest at Everton - PA/Mike Egerton

Nottingham Forest are making a formal request to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited for the VAR audio from their defeat at Everton to be released publicly.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is said to be “raging” at the decisions of referee Anthony Taylor and the VAR official, Stuart Attwell, after his club were denied three penalties in the Premier League match on Sunday.

Their anger is thought to mainly focus on the third penalty decision when Taylor did not spot a foul on Callum Hudson-Odoi by Ashley Young, and was allegedly not instructed by Attwell to review the incident on his monitor.

Forest believe the audio from the incidents will clear up any unanswered questions and assist in their next move, which could even include legal action.

Their request follows a similar move by Liverpool in October when they asked for the VAR audio after the failure to award Luis Diaz’s goal in their defeat at Tottenham.

Mark Clattenburg is understood to have spoken with PGMOL chief Howard Webb last Friday morning to outline the club’s concerns.

Clattenburg has been appointed by the east Midlands club as an advisor and was in the stands for Sunday’s controversial encounter.

The Football Association has launched an investigation after Forest posted a highly critical tweet shortly after the final whistle of their 2-0 defeat at Everton.

In the post on X, Forest said they “simply could not accept” the “extremely poor decisions” and claimed they warned the PGMOL not to appoint Attwell as he is allegedly a Luton fan.

Forest are facing a possible charge over the post, while there could be further sanctions in the fall-out of the defeat.

On Wednesday, Forest will begin their appeal hearing as they contest the four-point deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Forest were docked the points last month but have appealed and remain hopeful of having the punishment reduced.

