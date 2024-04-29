Rafael Stone sees Steven Adams bringing physicality, force to Rockets

Though he has technically been with the Houston Rockets since early February, veteran center Steven Adams will not play his first game for the team until this fall. He missed the 2023-24 NBA season after undergoing surgery for a lingering knee injury in October.

But he is expected to be fully healthy when 2024-25 training camp begins in late September or early October. At that time, Adams will slide in as a backup and defensive complement to Alperen Sengun.

Here’s what general manager Rafael Stone told Vanessa Richardson, courtside reporter for Space City Home Network (the team’s regional broadcast partner for games and other content):

I just want Steven to be Steven, and I think he’s going to be Steven. I think he’s going to get every rebound — or, if he doesn’t, he’ll just block out the entire team. … We’re looking forward to him being him. He’s already been around the team enough so that his personality is something I’m looking forward to enjoying, 24/7. And his physicality and force on the court is something that is not really replicated in the NBA, and we feel like we’re lucky to have him.

A first-round pick in the 2013 NBA draft, the 6-foot-11 big man has averaged 9.2 points (58.7% FG) and 8.2 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game during his 10-year career. Adams is now 30 years old.

The complete interview with Stone can be viewed as part of SCHN’s latest “Rockets All Access” program to wrap up the 2023-24 season. It is being aired several times this week (schedule).

Tomorrow on SCHN we'll recap the @HoustonRockets season as our @SportsVanessa talks with Head Coach Ime Udoka and GM Rafael Stone We'll also look ahead to next season and the addition of Steven Adams#Rockets All Access Friday at 7PM pic.twitter.com/fyqc3B4hL1 — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) April 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire