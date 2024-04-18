Rockets view Tari Eason, Steven Adams as marquee roster additions for 2024-25

Led by a top-10 defense, the resurgent Houston Rockets (41-41) had the biggest year-on-year increase in wins of any NBA team during the recently completed 2023-24 regular season.

And yet, two potentially crucial defensive pieces on the team’s 2023-24 roster barely made any direct contributions to that success.

Second-year forward Tari Eason was limited by injuries to just 22 games, while veteran center Steven Adams — acquired by trade in February — wasn’t able to play at all due to injury.

Both are expected to be fully healthy by the time 2024-25 training camp opens in late September or early October. So, with that in mind, is Houston’s improved defense about to get even better?

In Tuesday’s season-ending press conference, general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka shared their optimism about adding Eason and Adams to the core of a .500 team.

Udoka’s comments:

You add Tari and Steven to the mix and another year [and] offseason under our belt to hit the ground running, there should be quite a bit of improvement just with that.

Stone’s perspective:

We’re looking forward to get Tari back. He’s an enormous part of what we do. We’re ecstatic we have Steven Adams and think he’ll add a real element to us. The guys we have in the locker room today, we’re excited to bring back. We’ll look at things but again, I don’t view our roster as we’re missing X, we need to go find it. It’s not like we have a gaping hole.

Adams should slide in as a defensive complement to incumbent starter Alperen Sengun at center. Meanwhile, Eason will join a forward mix that includes starters Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks.

Complete video of the press conference is available below.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire