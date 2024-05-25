Rafael Nadal: This French Open may not be my last

Rafael Nadal may have more matches left in him at Roland Garros than many have assumed - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Rafael Nadal has rowed back on his “farewell tour” promise for 2024, announcing on Saturday that next week’s French Open might not be his last after all.

Looking fresh and surprisingly confident for a man whose participation here had been in doubt, Nadal told reporters at Roland Garros that “I don’t want to close 100 per cent the door” about continuing into next season.

And he added that, for as long as tennis is bringing him joy, there’s no reason to cut his career short.

“First thing, I am enjoying playing tennis,” Nadal said. “Second thing, I am traveling with the family. They are enjoying. I am enjoying sharing all this process with them.

“And third thing, I was not able to explore how I will be able to play in healthy conditions, playing without limitation.

“So give me some time. Maybe in one month and a half I say, ‘Okay, it’s enough. I can’t keep going,’ but today in some way I cannot guarantee that [the French Open] is going to be the last one.”

Nadal’s comments are likely to leave the French Tennis Federation in a quandary. He already has a statue on the grounds of an event that he has won a mind-boggling 14 times. But should there be some sort of farewell – in the manner of Andy Murray’s misleading 2019 ceremony in Melbourne – if he were to lose to fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Monday?

Nadal has plenty to ponder at the moment, but he still thinks his career could go beyond this year - Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nadal has already received such a ceremony after his elimination from the Madrid Open. The organisers had prepared five banners – one for each time he had won the event – that were supposed to unroll from the rafters at the end of his final match. In a bungle that felt very typical of tennis, one of them got stuck halfway down.

The Italian Open in Rome also tried to give him a send-off, but Nadal left the court in a hurry after his 6-1, 6-3 humbling at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz, and did not return.

Reports from around the grounds suggest that Nadal has shown glimpses of his old form in practice. He is also understood to have seen and noted the words of Eurosport pundit Mischa Zverev, who said that he expects his brother to win because Nadal is “slower” and lacks the fitness levels of old.

This might not seem controversial, but there is still a locker-room taboo against a player – or any member of his camp – knocking an opponent in the build-up to the match.

Assessing his own progress since his one-sided loss to Hurkacz a fortnight ago, Nadal explained that “I am having a good week of practices. Is the first week since I come back that I am able to run the proper way without having a lot of limitations. That encourages me.

“Of course that’s not meaning that I’m gonna be out there on Monday and I’m gonna play incredible, no? Going to be something very difficult to make that happen because I didn’t have under my shoulders enough moments to play that highest level.

“But in some way this place is magical for me, no? On the practices, I can tell you, I am able to play almost against anyone. And I don’t feel much worse than the others [other players], so that’s give me some hope, yeah.”

Elsewhere at Roland Garros, Murray’s first-round meeting with old rival Stan Wawrinka on Sunday has been chosen for the first night session of the tournament and will not start before 7.15pm UK time.

